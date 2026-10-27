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OpenAI anunță o descoperire surprinzătoare: o ipoteză acceptată de informaticieni de aproape trei decenii ar putea fi greșită

Un sistem de inteligență artificială dezvoltat de OpenAI ar fi reușit să infirme o ipoteză fundamentală din informatică, folosită de cercetători de aproape trei decenii. Compania a anunțat și noi rezultate în matematică și fizică teoretică, unele privind probleme considerate extrem de dificile.
OpenAI anunță o descoperire surprinzătoare: o ipoteză acceptată de informaticieni de aproape trei decenii ar putea fi greșită
Sursa foto: Hepta/Mediafax Foto
Victor Dan Stephanovici
27 oct. 2026, 12:35, Social
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Anunțul a fost făcut luni, la câteva săptămâni după publicarea a sute de rezultate matematice generate de inteligența artificială. De această dată, OpenAI susține că modelele sale au obținut trei rezultate importante, în domenii distincte: analiza matematică, complexitatea algoritmilor și fizica cuantică, scrie Engadget.

O ipoteză veche de aproape 30 de ani ar putea fi infirmată

Cea mai surprinzătoare afirmație privește Exponential Time Hypothesis (ETH), o ipoteză formulată în anii 1990. Aceasta pornește de la ideea că anumite probleme de calcul sunt atât de dificile încât timpul necesar rezolvării lor crește foarte rapid odată cu dimensiunea problemei. Ipoteza a fost utilizată în sute de lucrări științifice, inclusiv în cercetări privind bazele de date, biologia computațională și algoritmii.

OpenAI afirmă că modelul său a construit o demonstrație care infirmă ETH, folosind un algoritm capabil să rezolve o categorie importantă de probleme într-un timp mai mic decât cel presupus anterior. Dacă rezultatul se confirmă, cercetătorii ar putea reconsidera limitele unor metode de calcul și ar putea căuta algoritmi mai eficienți.

Acest lucru nu înseamnă însă că toate problemele informatice dificile vor putea fi rezolvate rapid sau că ipoteza P versus NP a fost soluționată. Demonstrația a fost publicată pentru verificare, iar printre experții implicați se numără Russell Impagliazzo și Ramamohan Paturi, doi dintre cercetătorii care au formulat inițial ipoteza.

O nouă demonstrație pentru comportamentul undelor

În matematică, OpenAI susține că a rezolvat o problemă formulată în 1991 de matematicianul Christopher Sogge. Aceasta privește modul în care undele se concentrează și se propagă, o întrebare importantă în analiza ecuațiilor matematice care descriu asemenea fenomene.

Potrivit companiei, demonstrația acoperă toate dimensiunile spațiale relevante și ar permite rezolvarea altor două conjecturi cunoscute, asociate problemelor Kakeya și Stein.

Materialele au fost publicate pe GitHub, inclusiv într-o formă verificabilă cu ajutorul sistemului matematic Lean. Verificarea formală reprezintă un pas important, dar cercetătorii urmează să examineze și ipotezele, explicațiile și semnificația rezultatelor.

Fizica cuantică, a treia direcție de cercetare

OpenAI anunță și demonstrații privind existența matematică a unor teorii cuantice ale câmpurilor în patru dimensiuni. Printre acestea se numără cromodinamica cuantică, teoria care descrie interacțiunile dintre quarcuri și gluoni. Lucrările includ și un rezultat privind teoria Yang-Mills, asociată uneia dintre cele șapte Probleme ale Mileniului.

Totuși, compania nu susține că ar fi rezolvat integral problema premiată de Clay Mathematics Institute. Materialele din fizică nu au fost încă publicate integral. Ele urmează să fie analizate de un grup de specialiști coordonat de fizicianul David Gross, laureat al Premiului Nobel.

Cercetătorii vor verifica rezultatele generate de AI

OpenAI a ales o procedură diferită pentru prezentarea noilor rezultate, după controversele provocate de publicarea masivă a demonstrațiilor matematice la începutul lunii octombrie. Compania a format grupuri de cercetători care să examineze materialele, să identifice eventualele probleme și să explice rezultatele comunității academice.

OpenAI afirmă că nu va revendica merite academice pentru descoperirile generate de modelele sale. Specialiștii implicați vor primi recunoaștere pentru contribuțiile proprii la verificarea și explicarea lucrărilor. Demonstrațiile din matematică și informatică sunt deja disponibile public, în timp ce cercetătorii din fizică vor decide când și în ce formă vor prezenta materialele analizate.

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