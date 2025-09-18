Prima pagină » Comunicate » Holistic AI-Driven Cyber Security Platform: Schwarz Digits, XM Cyber and SentinelOne deepen Strategic Alliance

At a time when organized cybercrime is causing record damage and hybrid threats are threatening supply chains, isolated defense measures with up to 80 different solutions per organization are no longer sufficient.
To protect critical data and processes, companies need both a holistic security strategy and seamless security platforms that cover the entire attack lifecycle across their various attack surfaces. SentinelOne, Schwarz Digits, and XM Cyber deepen their strategic partnership and offer companies and organizations of all sizes an AI-supported 360-degree security suite.

Powerful Combination: Holistic and AI-Powered Suite for High-End Protection

This joint solution consists of SentinelOne’s AI-powered security platform, which protects endpoints, servers, and cloud environments, defends against cyber attacks in real time, automatically remediates vulnerabilities, and provides support in managing security incidents.

