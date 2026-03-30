Băluță: 50% discount on STB and Metrorex subscriptions in Sector 4

The Mayor of Sector 4, Daniel Băluță, announced a support measure for public transport users, which is to be voted on Monday by the Local Council. It will enter into force on April 1 and provides for the coverage of 50% of the cost of STB and Metrorex subscriptions for certain categories of residents. According to the mayor, the discount applies to all types of regular subscriptions: the STB subscription, worth 80 lei, the one for Metrorex, worth 100 lei, as well as the combined STB + Metrorex subscription, which costs 160 lei.

This support will benefit people who live in Sector 4, have an employment contract of at least three months and fall within certain income ceilings. Specifically, this is an income of up to 5,000 lei per family member or a maximum of 10,000 lei per household.

Daniel Băluță explained that the measure is aimed at people who have a job, emphasizing the importance of maintaining it: „We are addressing those who have a job, because it is extremely important to maintain it.” The mayor emphasized that the local administration is trying to provide a balance between the support provided to drivers and that intended for those who use public transport, at the request of citizens.

Access to the aid will be done exclusively online, through the application made available by the city hall. Beneficiaries must create an account and fill in the necessary forms directly on the platform. „There is no need to come to the city hall. We use the s4.ro application, fill out the forms and become part of the program,” explained the mayor. The amounts related to the support will be transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ accounts, without going to the counter.

The reduction for public transport passes is part of a larger package of measures announced by the City Hall of Sector 4, which Băluță links to inflation, tax increases and the decrease in purchasing power.