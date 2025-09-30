Călin Georgescu’s trial postponed due to magistrates’ protest

The postponement comes amid the magistrates’ protests.

This is the second time that the judges have postponed this trial, after the postponement on September 1, writes gandul.ro.

Until the end of the protest, only the cases in which they must rule on rights and freedoms, i.e. preventive arrests or extensions of preventive measures, will be tried.

Călin Georgescu will try to contest the indictment and return the case to the prosecutors, following which the extension or replacement of the judicial control measure targeting him will be decided.

Georgescu, who came first in the first round of the canceled 2024 presidential elections, is accused of publicly promoting the cult of persons guilty of crimes of genocide, against humanity and war crimes, and of publicly promoting fascist, legionary, racist or xenophobic ideas, conceptions or doctrines, in a continuous form, starting in June 2020.

The former presidential candidate has been under judicial control since February 26, 2025, with the prohibition of running for the repeated presidential elections in May 2025, of leaving the country without the approval of the judicial authorities and of posting content of a legionary, fascist, anti-Semitic, racist or xenophobic nature on social networks.

He is also accused of performing the legionary salute in public and of allegedly imitating Marshal Ion Antonescu. According to the law, promoting the cult of persons guilty of committing a crime against peace and humanity or promoting fascist, racist or xenophobic ideology, through propaganda, committed by any means, in public, is punishable by imprisonment from 6 months to 3 years or a fine.

Other investigations are also opened at the Prosecutor General’s Office on the name of the former nationalist presidential candidate. Georgescu will request that the file be returned to the Prosecutor’s Office on the grounds that the prosecutors’ evidence is not solid. He is accused and sent to trial for complicity in actions against the constitutional order after allegedly planning an action of destabilization in the Capital, together with Horațiu Potra and his mercenaries.

According to the press release of the Ministry of Justice, the authorities in the United Arab Emirates confirmed the arrest, at the request of the Romanian state, of Horațiu Potra, his son and grandson, who were on the territory of this state. The three are currently in the custody of the Emirati authorities, awaiting extradition proceedings. The mercenary leader could be extradited from Dubai to stand trial alongside Georgescu.