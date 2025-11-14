Start for the Focșani-Brăila Expressway

The Focșani-Brăila Expressway is 73.5 kilometers long and will ensure the connection between the A7 Moldovan Highway, the Brăila Danube Bridge, the Brăila-Galați Expressway, as well as connections to Tulcea and Constanța.

The project will be financed from non-reimbursable European funds and from the state budget.

The duration of the project is 42 months, of which 6 months for the design phase and 36 months for the execution of the works, which means that the expressway could be completed in 2028, if there are no delays.

The route in Vrancea and Brăila counties includes 57 bridges and viaducts, six road junctions, two short-term parking lots and a service area with a reserved area for a gas station and space for commerce and public catering. This complex infrastructure will require significant efforts from the constructors, given the large number of bridges and viaducts that need to be built.

The contract for the construction of the Focșani-Brăila Express Road was signed with the Romanian Construction Association SA&PE Construct (association leader), Spedition UMB, Tehnostrade and Arcada Company two weeks ago.

The express road will represent a vital artery for the economic development of the eastern part of Romania, facilitating the transport of goods and passengers between Moldova, Muntenia and the Black Sea coast.