Călin Georgescu: My case, an exact replica of Trump’s

He accuses the „globalist-Soros oligarchy” of using the justice system to remove him from power.

„The indictment itself is a speech. This case mirrors the 2016 case against President Trump, with identical charges, but with different individuals involved. Just as the truth was revealed in President Trump’s case, so too will the truth emerge here. A country endures through the brave who dare to stand up, while it perishes through the cowards who betray it, like Judas. Two thousand years ago, there was one Judas; now, there are millions of them. Guilt breeds lies, and lies create the blackmail that runs this country. For America, which has faced many trials, I bring to mind the events of September 11, 2001, when globalist ideology supplanted reason with terror. On September 10, 2025, the globalist-Sorosist oligarchy will have replaced reason with violence. Charlie Kirk is a hero not only to the American nation but to the entire world. He is a martyr, killed by an execution rooted in an ideology of hatred toward humanity, truth, freedom of conscience, freedom of expression, and God. He stands as a testament to the actions of the globalist-Sorosist oligarchy, which has unleashed a wave of dehumanization across the globe with the singular goal of control,” says Călin Georgescu.

He further asserts that „in Romania, the globalist-Sorosist oligarchy is currently using the justice system as a weapon to remove me from power so I cannot restore the country to the Romanian people. In other words, they want to prevent Romania from being a free, sovereign, and dignified nation belonging to its people.”

Georgescu emphasizes his desire for „happiness, prosperity, and dignity for my people and for Romania to become what it rightfully deserves: the center of decision-making in Europe, rather than a periphery of servitude.”

Călin Georgescu had been at the police station due to ongoing judicial control. He declined to answer any questions from the journalists present.

On September 15, 2025, the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice concluded the indictment in case number 6720/284/P/2024, ordering the trial of 22 individuals accused of attempting to commit acts against the constitutional order and related crimes. Among the defendants are former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu and Horațiu Potra, considered the leader of a paramilitary group.