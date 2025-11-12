Nicușor Dan, asked about the release of corrupt officials: A very bad signal for society

Asked how society should view the wave of releases of corrupt officials with damages of hundreds of millions of euros, Nicușor Dan said: „It is a very bad signal for society. This is what the National Defense Strategy is about, this is what Romanians’ trust in the Romanian state is about, largely about the sense of social justice, which is seriously affected by these measures”.

The head of state stated that the state has invested a lot in documenting serious acts of corruption with very large damages for the state and „these people get away very quickly”.

He says that „I didn’t see, it’s also my fault – to explain to people how much of this decision belongs to the Constitutional Court, how much belongs to Parliament, and how much belongs to the court. I didn’t see this analysis anywhere in the public space, because it would be relevant.”