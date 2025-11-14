Ilie Bolojan announces that several state-owned companies will be liquidated

Ilie Bolojan said, in an interview with Radio Free Europe, that several underperforming public companies will be liquidated.

„We still have almost 50 companies in which the procedures for appointing management according to the legislation accepted by the EU are not respected,” said Ilie Bolojan, adding that „in companies where there are chronic losses, we must finalize the liquidation procedures, state-owned companies must be liquidated, some of them.”

As a result, the list of state-owned companies to be liquidated will be established by next week

„Next week we will establish the list (…) The way these companies are managed, for better or worse, depends on the income of our country… and the prices that the citizens of this country pay (…) the better they are managed, the better the services. For me, it is a priority to put pressure on the management of these companies to deliver performance”, Ilie Bolojan also said.

One of the companies that will go into liquidation is the National Railway Freight Transport Company CFR

„It is one of the companies that will go into liquidation, certainly CFR”, confirmed the prime minister.