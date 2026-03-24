Designers from 5 countries come to Bucharest Fashion Week, in a totally new concept

Bucharest Fashion Week takes place from Tuesday to March 28, an event that brings together Romanian and international designers, fashion industry professionals and the public interested in current fashion trends, according to a press release from the Ministry of Culture.

According to the organizers, the event „brings together Romanian and international designers, young creators, industry professionals and the public interested in new directions in contemporary textile art” and proposes an extensive program, which goes beyond the classic format of fashion shows.

Organized under the umbrella of the Council of Fashion Designers of Romania, with the support of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion and the Ministry of Culture, the event has as its focal point the National Museum of Art of Romania.

This year’s edition „offers a program that goes beyond the podium and emphasizes education, professional dialogue, international openness and inclusion”.

An important place is occupied by the Next Generation component, dedicated to young creators.

„The conferences, workshops and meetings […] bring to the forefront themes related not only to creativity, but also to building a solid professional path”, the organizers say.

The event also includes the Next Generation Conference, which brings together students and professionals for discussions on „creative identity, business strategy, retail and the global context of the industry”.

One of the most unique moments is the Sightless Fashion project, dedicated to people with visual impairments.

The initiative „shows that access to cultural experience can be thought out more carefully, more openly and closer to people”, proposing „an alternative experience of perceiving fashion”.

The concept transforms outfits “into a sonic universe built from the materials and textures of clothing pieces”, inviting the public to explore fashion “through sound, space and movement”.

The 2026 edition brings together designers from several countries, including Romania, Poland, Ukraine, Hungary and the Republic of Moldova, confirming the “regional openness of the event and the interest in collaboration”.

The program includes, in addition to fashion shows, “new formats, professional meetings and projects dedicated to the creative community”.

The organizers emphasize that Bucharest Fashion Week is “the first international fashion event in Romania”, dedicated to promoting local designers and transforming the “Made in Romania” label into a globally appreciated landmark.

The event “brings together fashion designers, potential clients, industry professionals and fashion enthusiasts to celebrate the art of fashion and foster collaboration on a global level”.