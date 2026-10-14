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Drone enters romanian airspace; F-16 jets scrambled

A drone briefly entered Romanian airspace over the Black Sea, east of Sulina, on Wednesday, prompting a Ro-Alert warning for northern and eastern Tulcea County.
Drone enters romanian airspace; F-16 jets scrambled
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Petru Mazilu
14 oct. 2026, 13:29, English
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A new air alert occurred on Wednesday along Romania’s border with Ukraine after a drone entered Romanian airspace. Two F-16 fighter jets were scrambled.

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced that the drone was detected near the Romanian border by the Army’s radar surveillance system.

At 10:19 AM, a Ro-Alert message was issued for the population in the eastern and northern parts of Tulcea County.

Two Romanian Air Force F-16 aircraft from the Borcea 86th Air Base were scrambled.

The MApN reported that the target briefly flew within national airspace—specifically east of the town of Sulina, over the Black Sea.

It subsequently entered Ukrainian airspace, where it was shot down by Ukrainian air defenses.

The air alert ended at 11:22 AM.

This marks the second air alert recorded in Tulcea on Wednesday. An earlier Ro-Alert message was issued at 6:39 AM after aerial targets were detected moving near the town of Vylkove, within Ukrainian territory and close to the Romanian border.

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