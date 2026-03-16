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Gheorghe Popescu becomes majority shareholder at Farul. Gheorghe Hagi returns to coaching

Farul Constanţa Club announced on Monday that former international Gheorghe Popescu is taking over the majority stake in the team, following a decision made by Gheorghe Hagi.
Gheorghe Popescu becomes majority shareholder at Farul. Gheorghe Hagi returns to coaching
Sursa foto: GEORGE FLUSTER / MEDIAFAX FOTO
Petru Mazilu
16 mart. 2026, 12:40, English

After several years leading the Farul Constanţa project and achieving important results with the team, Gheorghe Hagi has decided to take a step back from the club’s decision-making area. The founder of the Farul project explained that he wants to return to what he likes most: coaching and working directly with the team.

„Farul has a clear identity, a strong academy and a healthy model. The time has come for me to think about myself, what I feel I can do best, coaching. Farul is moving forward in good hands, and Gică is the best fit to become majority shareholder”, Gheorghe Hagi said.

In the new shareholder structure, Gheorghe Popescu will own 70% of the shares of the Farul Constanţa club. The remaining shares will be divided equally between Gheorghe Hagi, Rivaldo and Ciprian Marica, each with 10%. Hagi thus remains a shareholder of the club that he founded and developed in recent years.

Gheorghe Popescu, who has been the club’s president for the past seven years, said he is taking on the responsibility. „I take on this responsibility with respect for everything that Gică built when he started this extraordinary project and what we have continued to build together. Farul is a solid project, with huge potential. I am not here to change its DNA, but only to bring a few upgrades to it,” said Popescu.

The new majority shareholder stressed that the club’s main priorities will remain financial balance, sporting performance and preserving the identity of Farul.

In recent years, Farul Constanţa has recorded a stable course both from a sporting and financial point of view. The club’s management claims that the team has had positive financial results in most recent seasons. Through the new shareholding structure, Farul aims to continue the development model based on the academy, financial sustainability and sporting performance, maintaining the philosophy that was the basis of the project built by Gheorghe Hagi.

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