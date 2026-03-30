Minister of Transport: Another 64 kilometers of the Unirii-A8 Highway, in design as of today

Ciprian Șerban announced that on Monday „the association led by the Romanian constructor UMB begins the design phase within the design and execution contracts for lots 1C Sărățeni-Joseni and 2B Grințieș-Pipirig, two of the most difficult highway lots that we will build in Romania.”

The two contracts that are being carried out by the National Road Investment Company were signed last year and have a completion period of 54 months. With the start of this stage, the entire mountainous segment between Sărățeni and Pipirig, 116 kilometers long, is in the design phase.

„Lot 1C Sărățeni-Joseni has a length of 32.4 kilometers and runs in Mureș and Harghita counties, and over 30 passages, three tunnels and two culverts for animal permeability will be built on the route. For lot 2B Grințieș-Pipirig, which we consider the most difficult of the entire A8 Motorway, 60 bridges and passages and 16 tunnels are planned on the route in Neamț county. For the connection with lot 2A Ditrău-Grințieș, which is now in the design phase, a road junction near Tulgheș was planned, and to the East, for the connection with Lot 2C Pipirig-Vânători Neamț (Leghin), a temporary unloading was planned, thus ensuring independent operation,” explained the Minister of Transport.