Radu Miruță cancels subway fare increase

“Metro fares will not increase now, nor are they likely to in the near future,” said Radu Miruță.

“We have decided to cancel the metro fare increase, which was supposed to take effect in a few days. We consider this matter closed once and for all,” stated the acting Minister of Transportation.

Miruță criticized Metrorex’s approach to resolving its financial issues, asserting that public funds must be used more efficiently. He remarked that the financial problems of Metrorex should not be passed on to passengers through higher fares.

“There is ample opportunity for Metrorex to significantly reduce expenses starting tomorrow,” the minister added.

He also suggested that Metrorex could generate additional revenue by renting out advertising space, but stressed the importance of clear regulations.

“We must avoid overcrowding subway stations with kiosks and shacks that hinder passenger movement. However, a plan can be devised to generate revenue in a civilized manner by renting out specific spaces,” said Miruță.

The fare increase was initially scheduled to take effect on May 1 but had been postponed to July 1. Under the proposed new pricing, a subway ride would have risen from 5 lei to 7 lei.