Record: Romania to Export Over 1 Million Sheep and Carcasses to Algeria in 2027

According to ANSVSA, following sustained diplomatic and technical efforts by our country, Algeria has officially expressed its intention to import from Romania, during 2027, a volume exceeding 1,000,000 head of sheep, including, for the first time, sheep carcasses.

“A central element of the new trade strategy is the diversification of the export portfolio. The shift from exclusively exporting live animals to exporting carcasses (chilled and frozen meat) represents a major success of the negotiations led by ANSVSA. This development allows Romanian processors to add value to domestic products, supporting the development of slaughterhouses and meeting the highest Halal certification standards required by the Algerian market,” according to a press release issued Thursday by ANSVSA.

The increase in export volumes came after ANSVSA provided assurances regarding sanitary-veterinary compliance and simplified certification procedures.

“Our goal remains to support Romanian producers by opening new markets and consolidating existing ones. The possibility of signing contracts as early as this year for deliveries in 2027 could provide our farmers with the stability needed to plan their production on an unprecedented scale,” said Dr. Alexandru Nicolae Bociu, president of ANSVSA.

According to ANSVSA, Algeria’s decision to secure imports through early contracts confirms the quality of Romanian livestock and confidence in Romania’s veterinary control system.

This long-term collaboration will ensure steady transport flows from the port of Constanţa and strengthen Romania’s role as a regional hub for agri-food exports, according to ANSVSA.

Sheep exports to Algeria have increased significantly, from 321,040 head last year to an estimated 500,000 by the end of this year.