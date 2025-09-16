Romanian firefighters successfully completed their support mission in Greece

The third series of the national forest firefighting module, consisting of 40 rescuers and nine technical means, successfully completed the support mission in the Hellenic Republic.

Between August 1 and September 15, 2025, Romanian firefighters participated in the pre-positioning program organized by the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO), together with their Greek counterparts.

During the mission, Romanian crews patrolled high-risk areas, conducted joint training sessions with Greek firefighters and intervened operatively to eliminate the fire outbreaks.

The module included special vehicles with capacities from 200 to 30,000 liters, a communications vehicle and logistical means necessary for rapid and efficient actions.

Representatives of the Department for Emergency Situations emphasized that this collaboration strengthens the response capacity to similar emergencies and consolidates the partnership between Romania and Greece in the face of natural disasters.

The assistance program, funded by the European Union, was created to support Greek communities affected by forest fires in recent years.