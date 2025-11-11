Mihai Barbu resigns from the leadership of the Railway Reform Authority

The Railway Reform Authority (ARF) announced that, on Monday, November 10, Mihai Barbu submitted his resignation from the position of president of the authority. This is after the National Anticorruption Directorate announced that Barbu is being investigated under judicial control for using influence to obtain undue benefits for himself or for another.

Mihai Barbu’s situation has also been the subject of controversy among politicians in power. PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu has officially requested the dismissal of the director of the Railway Reform Authority, Mihai Barbu.

“I asked the Minister of Transport to send a request to the Prime Minister’s office to dismiss the director of the Railway Reform Authority, Mihai Barbu, and I expect this dismissal to be signed very quickly,” Sorin Grindeanu recently declared.

He also said that this “matter was probably supposed to happen at the end of last week.”

“You know that the decision lies with the Prime Minister, but the Minister of Transport will make a request, requesting the dismissal of Mihai Barbu from this position of director,” Grindeanu concluded.

PNL Vaslui leader Mihai Barbu, placed under judicial control for 60 days in the corruption case of Fănel Bogos, has been suspended from all positions held in the PNL.