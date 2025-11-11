Prima pagină » English » Mihai Barbu resigns from the leadership of the Railway Reform Authority

Mihai Barbu resigns from the leadership of the Railway Reform Authority

Mihai Barbu, the president of the Railway Reform Authority, announced that he is resigning. The decision was announced after the National Anticorruption Directorate placed him under judicial control. He is suspected of using his influence to obtain undue benefits.
Mihai Barbu resigns from the leadership of the Railway Reform Authority
Sursa foto: ADRIAN PICLISAN / MEDIAFAX FOTO
Petru Mazilu
11 nov. 2025, 13:24, English

The Railway Reform Authority (ARF) announced that, on Monday, November 10, Mihai Barbu submitted his resignation from the position of president of the authority. This is after the National Anticorruption Directorate announced that Barbu is being investigated under judicial control for using influence to obtain undue benefits for himself or for another.

Mihai Barbu’s situation has also been the subject of controversy among politicians in power. PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu has officially requested the dismissal of the director of the Railway Reform Authority, Mihai Barbu.

“I asked the Minister of Transport to send a request to the Prime Minister’s office to dismiss the director of the Railway Reform Authority, Mihai Barbu, and I expect this dismissal to be signed very quickly,” Sorin Grindeanu recently declared.

He also said that this “matter was probably supposed to happen at the end of last week.”

“You know that the decision lies with the Prime Minister, but the Minister of Transport will make a request, requesting the dismissal of Mihai Barbu from this position of director,” Grindeanu concluded.

PNL Vaslui leader Mihai Barbu, placed under judicial control for 60 days in the corruption case of Fănel Bogos, has been suspended from all positions held in the PNL.

Câți bani i s-au cerut unui client, pentru o cursă Uber de doar 13 minute, până la Aeroportul din Iași. Suma e colosală
Gandul
Vin ninsorile în București. În care alte orașe va ninge, potrivit meteorologilor Accuweather
Cancan
FOTO. Andreea Bălan, o nouă serie de fotografii mai mult decât îndrăznețe: „Ești păcatul meu”
Prosport
Românul plecat din Austria să-l răzbune pe Călin Georgescu. Drumul parcurs între „Doamne, să ne ierţi pentru ce va urma!” și „Acum realizez gravitatea”
Libertatea
Îți mai aduci aminte de Simona Mihăescu, fosta prezentatoare a emisiunii „Rețeta de acasă”? Cum arată astăzi și cu ce se ocupă după ce a părăsit televiziunea
CSID
Cele patru tipuri de alerte Poliție din Waze, explicate pe înțelesul tuturor
Promotor