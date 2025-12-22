Prima pagină » English » The Moldovan motorway is expanding: the 50 km section between Focșani and Adjud is opening

The Moldovan motorway is taking an important step forward. The general manager of CNAIR, Cristian Pistol, announced that on Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m., traffic will be opened on the Focșani Nord - Adjud Nord section, with a length of approximately 50 kilometers.
sursa foto: Cristian Pistol, FB
Laura Buciu
22 dec. 2025, 14:02, English

„The wait is over! Tomorrow, at 11:00 a.m., traffic will be allowed on the motorway section between Focșani Nord and Adjud Nord,” said the head of CNAIR.

The section is part of the Moldova Motorway and represents one and a half lots of the Focșani – Bacău motorway.

With the opening of this section, the total length of the Moldova Motorway open to traffic will reach almost 200 kilometers, more precisely 196 km, between Ploiești (Dumbrava) and Adjud North. Through the connection with the A3, drivers will be able to reach Bucharest on a route of approximately 240 kilometers of motorway.

Cristian Pistol emphasized the importance of the investment for the region, stating that „Moldova’s economy now has a new perspective.” According to him, the remaining approximately 125 kilometers to Pașcani are expected to be completed next year, most likely in three stages.

The opening of the new section is expected to significantly reduce travel times and stimulate economic development in the Moldavia region.

Work on the A7 motorway began in the spring of 2022, and in just over two and a half years, the Buzău-Adjud section was completed. Currently, work towards Bacău and Pașcani is at an advanced stage, with a completion date set for the end of 2026.

The Moldova Motorway is financed through the PNRR. The work must be completed by August 2026.

