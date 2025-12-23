Miruță and Darău to be sworn in as ministers of Economy and Defense on Tuesday

At 3 p.m., a ceremony will be held to swear in members of the Government, the Presidential Administration announced.

The USR Political Committee, meeting online, validated on Friday the proposals for the leadership of the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism.

Radu Miruță was validated as the proposal for the position of Minister of Defense, and he will also hold the position of Deputy Prime Minister. USR Senator Irineu Darău from Brașov was approved for the Ministry of Economy.

The proposals were approved with 81.22% of votes „for,” 4.42% „against,” and 14.36% „abstaining.”

Radu Miruță is a USR deputy serving his second term. He holds a PhD in Telecommunications and is a graduate of the Faculty of Law. In his current term as Minister of Economy, he participated in negotiations on the SAFE European funding package, which allocates over €16.6 billion to Romania for defense projects.

Irineu Darău is the leader of the USR Brașov branch. He graduated from the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of Bucharest and heads the Senate’s Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation. He is also a member of several economic and social committees.

Ionuț Moșteanu resigned from his position as Minister of Defense almost a month ago, following the scandal surrounding his studies.