The PSD is set to decide on Sunday whether to join the Veștea government

He announced that the party is expected to make a decision regarding its participation in the Veștea government this upcoming Sunday.

Grindeanu attended a joint PSD caucus meeting on Thursday, which included party deputies and senators. “I explained to my colleagues our current situation, the possible timeline, and the actions we need to take,” Grindeanu stated.

He mentioned that the PSD is analyzing “everything related to the government’s agenda” and must “carefully consider” whether to join the majority. “I have the utmost respect for Adrian Veștea. He is someone I’ve known for several years and has won elections in single-member districts multiple times, which is significant. Currently, he has been designated as Romania’s prime minister. We have nothing against Adrian Veștea as a person. However, I have informed him that the PSD’s decision on whether to join the government is still pending,” Grindeanu added.

He also indicated that the PSD’s leadership bodies would be convened in the coming days, with a decision regarding the party’s participation in the government likely to be made on Sunday. “We need to discuss the government program in detail. Today, I informed my colleagues that I would like us to conclude all internal debates by Sunday afternoon, hold a National Political Council meeting, and decide whether or not to join the team or government led by Adrian Veștea,” Sorin Grindeanu concluded.