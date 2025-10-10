Prima pagină » Știri externe » Cutremur de magnitudinea 7,4 lovește Mindanao, Filipine. A fost emis avertisment de tsunami

Cutremur de magnitudinea 7,4 lovește Mindanao, Filipine. A fost emis avertisment de tsunami

Un cutremur puternic, de magnitudinea 7,4, a lovit vineri regiunea Mindanao din Filipine, potrivit Centrului European-Mediteranean pentru Seismologie (EMSC). Seismul a avut loc la o adâncime de 58 km.
Sursa foto: X
Petre Apostol
10 oct. 2025, 06:59, Știri externe

Inițial, EMSC estimase magnitudinea la 7,2, iar Institutul Naţional de Cercetare – Dezvoltare pentru Fizica Pământului – la 6,8.

Sistemul de Avertizare pentru Tsunami al SUA a emis o alertă, precizând că valuri periculoase de tsunami sunt posibile pentru coastele aflate la până la 300 km de epicentru.