Cutremur de magnitudinea 7,4 lovește Mindanao, Filipine. A fost emis avertisment de tsunami

Inițial, EMSC estimase magnitudinea la 7,2, iar Institutul Naţional de Cercetare – Dezvoltare pentru Fizica Pământului – la 6,8.

Sistemul de Avertizare pentru Tsunami al SUA a emis o alertă, precizând că valuri periculoase de tsunami sunt posibile pentru coastele aflate la până la 300 km de epicentru.

Mapua School in Davao City, Philippines during the M7.4 earthquake that struck earlier 👀👀

BREAKING: 🇵🇭 A building in the Visayas region of the Philippines has been damaged after a MASSIVE 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the south. Tsunami warning still in effect. pic.twitter.com/1wv13fWVOU

— Right Journal (@Right_Journal) October 10, 2025