36 locomotives and 60 passenger cars, modernized in 2025, through PNRR

27 electric locomotives, 9 battery-powered shunting locomotives and 60 passenger cars will be modernized by the end of the year with funds from PNRR, CFR Călători announces.

CFR Călători presented on Wednesday the progress of modernization investments financed both through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and through national public contribution.

Through these projects, the company is modernizing 55 electric locomotives intended for hauling passenger trains, 20 diesel-hydraulic shunting locomotives, converted into battery-powered electric locomotives and 139 first and second class wagons, bar-bistro, sleeping and couchette wagons, wagons with facilities for people with reduced mobility and dedicated spaces for bicycles and skis.

Six Romanian companies are in charge of modernizing the rolling stock following public procurement procedures.

According to company representatives, a total of 24 locomotives have been delivered so far. By the end of 2025, the number will reach 36, with the rest to be delivered by the end of June 2026.

Also, 42 modernized wagons are already in circulation. By the end of 2025, there will be 60 modernized wagons, with the rest to be delivered by the end of June 2026.

Thus, by the end of 2025, CFR Călători will have a total of 96 modernized rolling stock units: 27 electric locomotives, 9 battery shunting locomotives and 60 passenger wagons.

Trains equipped with modernized rolling stock are already running on important routes, such as Bucharest–Constanța, Bucharest–Brașov, Bucharest–Iași, Bucharest–Suceava, Bucharest–Galați, Bucharest–Cluj and Bucharest–Arad.

At the same time, to ensure efficient maintenance, the project provides for the construction of two modern maintenance halls in Craiova and Baia Mare, the equipping of the Bucharest North and Brașov Depots with two digital simulators for the training of locomotive drivers and the implementation of a digital platform for fleet and maintenance management.

The financing contract has a total value of over 2 billion lei.

Deliveries are scheduled by June 30, 2026, and the completion of the entire project is scheduled by December 31, 2026.