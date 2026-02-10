64% of young Europeans used AI in 2025. Romanians at the bottom of the ranking

According to data presented on Tuesday by Eurostat, in 2025, 63.8% of young people aged between 16 and 24 in the EU used generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

The percentage is twice as high as that registered in the general population (32.7% of people aged between 16 and 74).

Young people use Artificial Intelligence in different areas of life. Use for private purposes was more frequent among young people (44.2%) than among the general population (25.1%). As expected, people in the younger age group are more likely to use AI tools for formal education (39.3%), compared to 9.4% of the general population. In contrast, use for professional purposes is relatively similar between these age groups (15.8% vs. 15.1%).

Among EU countries, the highest percentages of people aged 16-24 using generative AI tools were recorded in Greece (83.5%), Estonia (82.8%) and the Czech Republic (78.5%).

At the opposite end, the lowest percentages were recorded in Romania (44.1%), Italy (47.2%) and Poland (49.3%).