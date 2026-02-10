Prima pagină » English » 64% of young Europeans used AI in 2025. Romanians at the bottom of the ranking

64% of young Europeans used AI in 2025. Romanians at the bottom of the ranking

In 2025, almost 64% of young people in the European Union used Artificial Intelligence (AI). Romanian young people are at the bottom of this group, along with those in Italy and Poland.
64% of young Europeans used AI in 2025. Romanians at the bottom of the ranking
Foto: Hepta
Petru Mazilu
10 feb. 2026, 18:54, English

According to data presented on Tuesday by Eurostat, in 2025, 63.8% of young people aged between 16 and 24 in the EU used generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

The percentage is twice as high as that registered in the general population (32.7% of people aged between 16 and 74).

Young people use Artificial Intelligence in different areas of life. Use for private purposes was more frequent among young people (44.2%) than among the general population (25.1%). As expected, people in the younger age group are more likely to use AI tools for formal education (39.3%), compared to 9.4% of the general population. In contrast, use for professional purposes is relatively similar between these age groups (15.8% vs. 15.1%).

Among EU countries, the highest percentages of people aged 16-24 using generative AI tools were recorded in Greece (83.5%), Estonia (82.8%) and the Czech Republic (78.5%).

At the opposite end, the lowest percentages were recorded in Romania (44.1%), Italy (47.2%) and Poland (49.3%).

Recomandarea video

SONDAJ G4Media: Ar trebui interzis accesul copiilor la rețelele de socializare?
G4Media
„Piruetele financiare” ale controversatului afacerist Dragoș Sprînceană, „apropiatul” lui Donald Trump. E plin de datorii, iar o firmă de leasing i-a deschis proces pentru recuperarea a peste 20 de milioane dolari
Gandul
A murit și soția însărcinată a lui Sorin Iacob, afaceristul care și-a pierdut viața în accidentul cumplit din Iași 😢
Cancan
FOTO. L-a părăsit deși au împreună 4 copii. Milionarul ar avea amantă: „Nu au inimă!”
Prosport
„Moartea României”, anticipată în presa din Rusia, din cauza unei posibile manevre a NATO: „Distrugerea Bucureștiului este un răspuns adecvat”
Libertatea
Ce s-a întâmplat, de fapt, cu afaceristul mort în accidentul de la Iași! Medicii au dat verdictul! Soția lui însărcinată a decedat la spital
CSID
7 mașini ce riscă să fie interzise în parcările publice. Modelele penalizate de infrastructura veche
Promotor