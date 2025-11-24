A dangerous rock will be detonated on Wednesday. Traffic closed between Reghin and Topliţa

The Regional Directorate of Roads and Bridges (DRDP) Braşov announced on Monday that traffic will be closed on DN15, on Wednesday, for the detonation of a dangerous rock.

Traffic will be closed between 11:00 and 12:00, between Reghin and Topliţa, for the dynamiting of the slope, in the area of ​​Neagra.

The intervention is part of the project to make the road area safe throughout the Mureş Valley, where boulders frequently end up on the roadway.

A similar intervention will take place next week, Wednesday, December 3, in the area of ​​Lunca Bradului.