A sector of the A1 Motorway will be closed for three days

Road traffic will be closed on both directions of the A 1 Bucharest – Râmnicu Vâlcea Motorway, on the kilometer section 120 – 134 (A 1 Bascov exit – Băiculeşti road junction).

The Infotrafic Center of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police announces that the restrictions will be valid during the period 14.04.2025, 12:00 – 17.04.2025, 12:00. Road traffic will be stopped for static and dynamic tests of the structures.

Road traffic will be carried out on the existing route prior to the opening of the motorway sector, namely on DN 7 for the Piteşti – Sibiu route (and return), as well as on DN 7 – DN 7C for the Piteşti – Curtea de Argeş route (and return), Infotrafic stated.