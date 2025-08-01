Bolojan announces new aid for flood victims in Suceava and Neamt

Bolojan says he has called a government meeting to approve emergency financial aid for people whose homes were affected by floods in Suceava and Neamț counties.

„This is a first aid package, in addition to the support that has already been granted through the IGSU and from the state reserve, and at the beginning of next week, after the completion of the on-site assessment, we will approve a new support package to help citizens rebuild their homes and to support the restoration of the infrastructure severely affected by these floods,” Bolojan said at the start of the extraordinary government meeting.

The aid will be granted based on assessments made by locally appointed commissions and centralized by the Interior Ministry, according to the Prime Minister.

„In this way, we ensure that the aid reaches those affected as quickly as possible, and I take this opportunity to thank the teams on the ground and all those who are helping to manage this situation. We remain in permanent contact with the local authorities to provide the necessary help,” Ilie Bolojan added.