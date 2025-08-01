Prima pagină » English » Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu engaged with the crowds on Friday in Broșteni

Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu engaged with the crowds on Friday in Broșteni, a town in Suceava County, which has been severely impacted by flooding.
Sursa foto: Mihai Pop/GMN/Mediafax Foto
Andreea Tobias
01 aug. 2025, 14:03, English

“There are hundreds of us here, and our unity demonstrates that we are a strong and courageous people. Thank you all! I am sorry for what has happened here. We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in this area. However, I want to emphasize that, considering you arrived on such short notice just two days ago, during these troubled times when the wings of people’s freedom are being torn apart by hatred, you are showing that the Romanian people have opened their wings of kindness and freedom,” Georgescu said in his speech.

He urged the crowd to “help the local residents clear their yards and homes, and to work in a way that demonstrates that everything is possible with Christ.”