Romania, a tailwind in electric cars: only 3.0% of new registrations in 2024, below the EU average

In 2024, Romania recorded one of the lowest rates of 100% electric car registrations in the European Union, only 3.0% of all new cars.

According to data published by Eurostat, Romania is well below the EU average of 13.6%, and is ahead of countries such as Denmark (51.3%), Malta (37.7%) and Sweden (34.9%).

At European level, 1.45 million 100% electric cars were registered in 2024, down 6.1% from 1.55 million in 2023.

However, the total fleet of fully electric passenger cars increased by 32.4%, reaching 5.87 million vehicles.

In contrast to this slight decrease in the pure electric segment, hybrid cars experienced an increase of 12.7% in the EU, reaching 3.95 million registered units.

In the segment of other types of electric vehicles, such as heavy trucks, road tractors and buses, significant increases were recorded: +39.7% for heavy trucks, +35.5% for tractors and +28.2% for buses.

However, in the case of light commercial vehicles, a decrease of 10.8% was observed.

Romania, along with Croatia (1.8%) and Slovakia (2.4%), remains at the bottom of the European ranking, signaling an urgent need for more coherent policies and more attractive incentives for the transition to electric mobility.