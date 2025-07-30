Teachers protest in front of the Ministry of Education and threaten to block the start of school

Teachers are shouting „Down with the lie!”, „Resignation” and „Down, down, lying minister”.

The unions have already announced that on September 8, the day the school year is supposed to start, teachers will protest in the streets.

Furthermore, the Student Council has announced that it will join the teachers in this protest action, which means that students could start the school year in the streets.

The main contested measures include increasing the teaching norm from 18 hours to 20 hours (with exceptions from 16 to 18 hours). The number of students in the class will also be increased and hourly payments will be changed, which could leave some hours uncovered if teachers refuse to take them over.

Another controversial measure aims to merge schools by increasing the minimum number of students required for legal personality from 300 to 500, which will lead to the disappearance of approximately 900 principal positions.

Unionists are demanding that these measures be discussed again with the minister, otherwise other days of protests will follow, the largest being scheduled exactly on the day the school year begins.