Protest at Romania’s Finance Ministry: Employees Call on Minister to See Their Working Conditions

Employees at Romania’s Ministry of Finance staged a protest on Tuesday against measures proposed by the government, urging Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare to personally see the conditions in which they work.

The protest took place inside the ministry’s headquarters in Bucharest. Demonstrators voiced dissatisfaction with recently announced austerity measures and potential budget cuts.

In a direct exchange with Minister Nazare, one employee said:

“Come to every office, every floor, and see for yourself what the conditions are like.”

Nazare responded by inviting employee representatives for formal talks. However, frustration was visible among staff, with another protester asking:

“More cuts are being prepared. Don’t you want to explain what they’re about?”

The protest was documented in a video shared on the Facebook page of Finanțe Sed Lex, a union representing finance workers.

“Colleagues from the Ministry of Finance are also protesting today, for the second day, in the hallways of the ministry. Minister Nazare has invited their representatives for discussions,” the union said in a post on Tuesday.

This protest adds to growing discontent within Romania’s public sector, as the government considers new fiscal tightening measures amidst broader economic pressures.