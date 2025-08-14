Grindeanu: Romania wants to strengthen US military presence

Sorin Grindeanu said Thursday, after a meeting with Michael Dickerson, chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy in Bucharest, that Romania intends to strengthen the US military presence on its territory and increase its relevance in the new geopolitical context.

The discussions focused on Romania’s strategic importance as a pillar of stability in the Black Sea and NATO’s Eastern Flank, against the backdrop of tomorrow’s meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Grindeanu stressed that, beyond its role as a factor of stability in the region, Romania must become an important player in the European defense industry.

On a bilateral level, one of the major objectives remains Romania’s re-inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program. „I believe there is a window of opportunity for the US to reconsider its decision and re-include Romania in this program. A step in this direction would confirm Romania’s growing relevance in the new geostrategic configuration,” the minister said.