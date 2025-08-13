Nazare on the budget deficit at the end of the year: I can tell you that it does not start with 7

„I think it is clear to everyone and it has been clear to everyone who has analyzed Romania’s budget since June that the deficit level as it is included in the budget, of 7.1, will in no way be reached. The assumptions on which this budget was built are not realistic assumptions. They did not lead to a deficit of 7.1 in any case”, says Alexandru Nazare.

He criticized the budget programming.

„Well, how? How in the 4th quarter do you program a deficit of 1.2 when in the 4th quarter, in the last two months there are generally 20% of the total annual expenditure? So these things are quite clear. Now, after completing the analysis of all the authorizing officers regarding the rectification and after the discussions with the European Commission, I will be able to tell you, before adopting the rectification, what is the target to which we will refer. I can tell you that it does not start with 7. So we are not talking about 7.1. I will tell you exactly how much it will be when we have finalized the discussions on the rectification”, concludes Nazare.