U.S. Embassy in Bucharest announces changes to visa renewal without an interview

The announcement was published on the Embassy’s social media accounts and official website.

„Important Announcement – Changes to Visa Renewal Without an Interview: Starting September 2, 2025, only the following categories of applicants may be eligible for visa renewal without an interview,” the Embassy stated.

Embassy representatives listed the eligible categories:

„Applicants renewing B-1, B-2, or B1/B2 visas issued with maximum validity, or a Border Crossing Card (for Mexican citizens), that expired within the last 12 months, and who were at least 18 years old at the time of their previous visa issuance. Applicants for A-1, A-2, C-3, G-1, G-2, G-3, G-4, NATO-1 through NATO-6, or TECRO E-1 visas. Applicants for diplomatic or official visas,” the US Embassy announcement stated.

The Embassy also noted that „consular officers may request an interview if deemed necessary, depending on the circumstances.”