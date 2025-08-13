462,000 inactive taxpayers owe the state budget 3.5 billion lei

Alexandru Nazare said that in Romania today there are 462,000 inactive taxpayers who owe the state budget 3.5 billion lei.

„Practically, there has been no concern so far about this layer of inactive commercial companies, with or without debts. But they make tax administration very difficult and even if they are apparently not on the radar, they create debts. 3.5 billion lei is a lot of money and it is a lot of money for Romania today. You can no longer stay in business for 15-20 years without anyone bothering you,” the minister said in a press conference.

He says he will create a regime in which inactive companies will have clear deadlines by which they will either declare themselves active again, for those who are in this situation completely accidentally, for various reasons, or will enter a dissolution-liquidation and deregistration procedure, as the case may be.

„We cannot have such an easy regime for setting up companies with extremely low costs, 1 leu, and such a complicated regime for dissolutions. Basically, we never dissolve them. We have found inactive companies that have been in existence for 15 years. And inactive companies that have been in existence for more than 3 years, and they have debts of 1.5 billion. No one has bothered them with a flower. And this can no longer be done,” Nazare says.

He says that the way these inactive taxpayers are doing things is not normal for all honest taxpayers who pay their taxes on time, who have their documents in order: „Having almost half a million inactive companies that no one looks at is not fair at all. Because the regime must be equal for all companies.”