Victor Ponta: Salaries and pensions have fallen by 7.8% – without anyone saying so directly

„All salaries and pensions have just dropped by 7.8% – without anyone telling you directly,” Ponta wrote on Facebook.

According to him, while the government is raising taxes and duties, it is „not touching the money of the political parties and their leaders’ clientele.”

In his statement, Ponta also mocked the major political parties: USR – „dying for Ion Iliescu,” PSD – „dying for the Ministry of Transport and the presidency of the Chamber of Deputies,” PNL – „dying because it is led by USR,” and UDMR – „doing well, as always.”

„Romania, on the waves of the storm – with no one at the helm!” Ponta concluded.

In July 2025, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.68% compared to the previous month, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics.

Since the beginning of the year, cumulative inflation has reached 5.8%, and the annual inflation rate – compared to July 2024 – stands at 7.8%.