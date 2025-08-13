State introduces bodycams for ANAF control activity

On Wednesday, during a press conference, Minister of Finance, Alexandru Nazare, announced that several control institutions in the fiscal area will be targeted by a new set of measures to increase the level of integrity. „I am resuming the ideas related to integrity tests for ANAF, for the Romanian Customs Authority and for ONJN. We need to establish this measure precisely in order to be able to act when we have suspicious persons or suspected of various fraudulent activities in any of these institutions, especially in the control area”, he declared.

Among the announced measures is the introduction of bodycams for officials responsible for the control area. „We are also introducing bodycams for the control activity of ANAF, for the control activity of Customs and for the control area of ONJN. We need such measures precisely to have transparency of the way in which the control activity, whether it is ANAF or anti-fraud, or customs, happens”, said Alexandru Nazare.

Regarding these measures, the Minister of Finance stressed: „I think it is a healthy matter, not only Romania does it, Italy does it, other countries do it, precisely to cultivate integrity in these areas”.