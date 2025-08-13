Finance Minister announces new tax for parcels coming from outside the EU

At European level, extra-EU flows of parcels under 150 euros increased from 1 billion to 4 billion in 2004, says Nazare.

In Romania, these flows increased from 3-4,000 parcels per day, to 225,000 parcels per day today.

„There are a lot of Romanian entrepreneurs, we are talking about almost 40,000 Romanian entrepreneurs, who sell online and who have been deeply affected by this increase in parcels from non-EU areas. There are multiple negative effects of this invasion of products from non-EU areas. There are environmental effects, there are logistical effects, because the logistics of moving so many parcels at such a high increase is much more complicated. We are also talking about risks regarding counterfeiting and verification of these parcels, because the possibilities of verifying such a large number of parcels are much smaller and the state’s resources in this regard are small”, says Nazare, on Wednesday, in a press conference.

Thus, Nazare proposes a fixed fee of 25 lei for each parcel of 150 euros, and this fee will be established through a collaboration with all the courier companies that take over these parcels, „so that we can catch there also the parcels that come directly from the extra-EU area of Romania and those that come through other hubs in Romania”.

„Obviously, once the fee is established, those who want to establish logistics hubs in Romania and want to distribute from Romania will no longer have to pay this money. We invite, in this way, if they want to do business in Romania, to come and establish logistics hubs in Romania”, Alexandru Nazare also said.