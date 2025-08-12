Cseke Attila: The solution for Saligny may come with the budget adjustment

Cseke Attila said that the government is seeking a financial solution for the Anghel Saligny program.

„This program has a budget of ten billion lei this year. Unfortunately, out of this amount, 3.6 billion lei are debts carried over from last year, and this is where the problem lies – or more precisely, the issue of financing the program,” said the Minister of Development.

He stated that the solution for the Anghel Saligny program could come through the upcoming budget adjustment: „A financial solution must be found. Whether through the budget adjustment or at another time, financial resources must be reallocated from other ministries, because the Ministry of Development no longer has the necessary funds. The law requires the minister to inform beneficiaries in such a situation, which was done on July 18.”

The Minister of Development emphasized that the Anghel Saligny program must continue.

„I support the need to finance the Anghel Saligny program. Basically, if we talk about figures, we would need another 4.5 billion lei to be able to continue with all the projects that are currently underway in Anghel Saligny. Otherwise, based on the prioritization in February and the notification on July 18 this year, 35%, over 1,650 objectives, will continue to receive funding in 2025. In order to continue with the other 2,700, we need this amount of 4.5 billion,” concludes Cseke Attila.