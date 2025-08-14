Wizz Air announces 15 new routes from Romania for the 2025 winter season

Wizz Air announced on Thursday the launch of 15 new routes from four cities in Romania to destinations in Europe and North Africa, starting at the end of October 2025 and continuing until next spring.

The company will introduce five routes from Bucharest Otopeni, four from Cluj-Napoca, four from Iași, and two from Brașov.

Among the added destinations are Berlin, Prague, Bordeaux, Turku, and Faro for Bucharest; Marrakesh, Stockholm, Oslo, and Milan for Cluj-Napoca; Copenhagen, Prague, Valencia, and Pescara for Iași; Milan and Rome for Brașov.

Most routes will be operated several times a week, with different frequencies in the winter and summer seasons.

Ticket prices start at 99 lei.

The expansion brings the total number of Wizz Air routes operated from Romania to 228, from 13 airports, connecting Romanian passengers with 85 destinations in 27 countries. The company has eight operational bases in the country and over 1,600 employees.