Ivan announces three concrete measures that will reduce the price of electricity

By December 2026, Romania will install 3,200 MW of solar and wind capacity, an increase of almost 35% compared to the level in 2022. The investments are financed through the PNRR, the Modernization Fund and bilateral contracts.

Over 6 billion lei will be invested through Transelectrica and local distributors to automate the transmission and distribution networks. The measure aims to reduce technical losses, which in some counties reach 10-12%, which translates into lower costs for consumers and a more stable system.

In 2025, over 170,000 prosumers were already registered, and the goal is to reach 250,000 by 2026.

The ministry promises simple guides and funds for the installation of photovoltaic panels in households and city halls, with locally produced energy being able to reduce bills to almost zero.

“The result? More energy produced in Romania → Fewer expensive imports → Lower prices for all Romanians!” – announces Ivan.