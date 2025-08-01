Grindeanu on the Suceava disaster victims: Large sums urgently needed

Grindeanu says larger sums are needed, urgently allocated, for the reconstruction of destroyed houses, the rebuilding of damaged roads and bridges, and real support for families who have lost everything.

„People need support now, not image actions and passing responsibilities between state authorities! I am in permanent contact with the Presidents of the County Councils of Suceava and Neamț, Gheorghe Șoldan and Daniel Vasilică Harpa, who are truly coordinating the intervention actions on the spot! They are on the ground, day and night, alongside the intervention teams and volunteers! They are the ones you see not shirking responsibility and not blaming others! They are working. They get involved. That’s the role of any elected official: looking for real solutions, not just walking the talk. We will do everything in our power to make sure that every penny goes where it is needed. Rebuilding roads, bridges, water networks, help for affected families – all are priorities,” Grindeanu said on Facebook. He says people need to „rebuild their lives” and „we will be there to help them rebuild.”

Grindeanu thanked those who were involved in the rescue and intervention: firefighters, gendarmes, policemen, doctors, local authority employees, volunteers, and every Romanian who lent a helping hand.

„The real Romania is seen in such moments! Thank you to Romanians everywhere who donated, mobilized, and stood by those affected. Your generosity means a huge amount. I will do whatever is necessary, as a member of the Coalition, to get the Government to support this reconstruction effort more intensively. We will not allow the people of Suceava and Neamț to stay in this situation for long,” Grindeanu added.