Sorin Grindeanu has been appointed as the new interim leader of PSD

According to sources within the PSD, Grindeanu received the support of most of his colleagues, having been elected with 67 PSD votes. His only opponent, Daniel Băluță, garnered just 14 votes, while six other votes were deemed invalid.

Grindeanu will serve as the interim president of the PSD until a permanent leader is elected. In his resignation statement, Marcel Ciolacu expressed gratitude to those who supported him during his leadership.

He stated, „Today I have taken a difficult but necessary step: I have ended my term as president of the Social Democratic Party, with a heart full of gratitude and respect for all those who have stood by me in this project. It is time for other colleagues to take over the leadership and to guide the PSD forward as a modern party that is better adapted to our current reality while remaining close to the people. Those who come next must be encouraged and supported with all our strength. The future of this party lies in the hands of those who truly believe in the values of solidarity, fairness, and social justice.”