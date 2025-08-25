Grindeanu accuses energy companies of delaying bills

On Monday, Sorin Grindeanu criticized certain energy companies for failing to issue invoices on time, alleging that they are doing so to speculate on a potential increase in VAT.

He described this situation as „scandalous” and urged the Ministry of Energy to take immediate action.

Grindeanu mentioned that he had asked Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan to identify and penalize the companies delaying energy billing in order to benefit from the anticipated higher VAT rates. „It is absolutely scandalous that some companies are not issuing energy bills now. Why? Because they want to take advantage of the increased VAT, and they have succeeded,” Grindeanu stated.

He emphasized that citizens should not have to suffer the consequences of these practices and called for legal measures to be implemented to hold the involved companies accountable.

Grindeanu also noted that any actions regarding the energy market must first be discussed and agreed upon within the governing coalition before being presented to the public. „This applies to energy, just as it has with healthcare and employment proposals,” he added.