Victor Negrescu stated on Friday, in a Facebook post, that the September elections actually represent a new referendum on the Republic of Moldova’s ambition to join the European Union.

“The Republic of Moldova is at a decisive moment. It is clear that the Russian Federation does not want pro-European forces to win the September elections. The reason is clear: if this happens, the Republic of Moldova’s path to the European Union becomes irreversible, and Moscow’s influence in Chișinău will disappear”, says Negrescu.

He announced that the European Parliament will open an office in Chișinău this autumn.

“The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has given her full support to this initiative. The office will directly support the transposition of European legislation and will bring Europe closer to Moldovan citizens. The office will be headed by an experienced Romanian citizen, once again confirming the triangle of support for the Republic of Moldova: Chișinău – Bucharest – Brussels. The European Parliament has always been the European institution that reacted most quickly in support of Moldovan citizens. We have managed to increase pre-financing, raise grants, and direct funds toward children’s education, support for seniors, and lowering energy bills. During the European Parliament’s September plenary session, we will adopt an unprecedented resolution. A firm document, unique in that it is adopted right before an election, which raises an alarm regarding Russian Federation interference and clearly reaffirms support for the Republic of Moldova’s accession to the European Union”, states the Vice-President of the EP.