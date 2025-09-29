Nicușor Dan: Respect for the vote of the citizens of Moldova and continued support from Romania

The President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, congratulated the citizens of the Republic of Moldova for their participation in the parliamentary elections, appreciating their dignity, maturity and courage in the face of unprecedented pressures.

“Our respect for yesterday’s vote of the Bessarabians, which showed dignity, maturity and courage in the face of pressure on a scale never seen before. I want to assure all citizens of the Republic of Moldova, regardless of their political opinion, that Romania will continue to help Moldova on its European path and will continue projects that will bring prosperity and a better quality of life for the Bessarabians,” the Romanian president said in a video message.

The head of state stressed Romania’s firm support for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova and its commitment to supporting projects aimed at improving the lives of the region’s inhabitants.

The pro-European PAS party crushed its opponents in the parliamentary elections in the Republic of Moldova. PAS has over 50% of the votes and will obtain at least 55 seats in Parliament. The coalition of pro-Russian parties does not even have half of the total number of votes obtained by PAS.