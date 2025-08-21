Vlad Pascu, definitively sentenced to 10 years in prison in the 2 Mai Case

“The 2 Mai case has come to an end. Everything remains as you know it. 10 years in prison for Vlad Pascu. A sad, sad story,” the lawyer wrote on Facebook.

According to Digi24, the Constanța Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the first court.

The judges also decided to reduce the damages initially awarded to the family of one of the victims.

At the end of January, Vlad Pascu was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the case in which he is accused of driving under the influence of drugs and hitting several young people in the town of 2 Mai.

Two of the young people died.

That decision was handed down by the Mangalia Court.