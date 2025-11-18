Ludovic Orban, dismissed from the position of presidential advisor – sources

President Nicușor Dan dismissed Ludovic Orban from the position of presidential advisor on Tuesday, according to MEDIAFAX sources. The former liberal leader was responsible for the Department of Internal Policy.

Ludovic Orban was appointed to the position on October 6, along with several advisors.

„These appointments reflect the President’s commitment to a professional, efficient administration and in full accordance with the priorities of the presidential mandate. According to the legal framework in force, the advisors exercise their duties in conditions of legality, responsibility, professionalism and loyalty to the President,” the Presidential Administration specified.

Since his appointment, Ludovic Orban has made several public statements in which he criticized the leaders of the governing coalition, as well as the magistrates.