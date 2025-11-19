A mini-vacation is coming for Romanians. What days off are there in 2025

At the beginning of this winter, Romanians will have a new 3-day mini-vacation. Romania’s National Day, December 1, falls on a Monday.

Article 139 of the Labor Code stipulates that December 1, 2025, Romania’s National Day, is a day off for employees in Romania. In this situation, given that the event falls on a Monday, Romanians will have three consecutive days off: Saturday – November 29 -, Sunday – November 30 – and Monday – December 1.

In addition to this mini-vacation, Romanians will also have a few days off towards the end of the year.

Thus, Romanians will have a new mini-vacation of four consecutive days: from Thursday, December 25, to Sunday, December 28 inclusive.