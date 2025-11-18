New hybrid turf on Cluj Arena. Capacity increased fivefold

The installation operation of the new hybrid turf on Cluj Arena has been completed, announced the Cluj County Council, the owner of the stadium.

A technical solution for hybridizing the natural grass surface has been implemented. Basically, for a week, an extensive action was carried out to „sew” synthetic fibers into the structure of the current turf, at a depth of 14.5 cm in the ground, respectively two cm on the surface.

The technique, performed similarly to that used in the case of the world’s major stadiums, say the authorities, guarantees a turf with increased resistance to traffic, by taking over, by the synthetic fibers, the pressure exerted on the natural fibers.

Other advantages of this technique include better surface stability and durability, up to 15 years, improved water drainage, and faster lawn regeneration, maintaining the green color for an extended period.

Also, using a hybrid lawn means lower long-term maintenance costs for the Cluj County Council, including the amortization of the initial investment, worth over 1.5 million lei.

„We have managed to create a five-star sports infrastructure in Cluj, which we can be proud of both in the country and abroad. The new turf looks very good and is fully prepared to be used at the highest level all year round, including in the cold season. Moreover, it has a usage capacity of up to five times greater compared to the previous turf, namely over 1,000 hours of effective use. We are therefore eagerly awaiting the first official match scheduled on the new surface, even on Romania’s National Day, to enjoy both the turf and the football spectacle,” said Aln Tișe, president of the Cluj City Council.