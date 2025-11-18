Romanian cities that appear in the top of the safest communities in the world

Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara and Brașov have been included in the top 40 safest cities in the world „Safest Cities in the World 2024”, according to ZF. Cluj-Napoca is the best, ranked 19th.

The Transylvanian city surpasses, in terms of safety, metropolises such as Zurich, Singapore, Bern, Tokyo, Seoul and Prague. Cluj-Napoca had a score of 94.36.

The city is known abroad for its cosmopolitan atmosphere, for Untold, for its university campuses and for its young and extremely active community, and its presence in the safety ranking confirms its reputation as a modern and friendly city for residents and tourists.

With a score of 92.37, Timișoara is ranked 33rd in the world.

The city on the Bega River is starting to become an international tourist destination, but also a place sought after by students and employees of tech companies.

Immediately after Timișoara in the top is Brașov with a score of 92.36.

This is already one of the most visited cities in Romania, also helped by its positioning in the center of the country and between the mountains.

For Timișoara and Brașov, being included in the top of safe cities represents an incentive for tourism and investment.

In the top, Timișoara and Brașov are, among others, above Copenhagen and Warsaw.

Abu Dhabi, the modern and wealthy capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is ranked first in the “Safest Cities in the World 2024”.

It is followed by Taipei (Taiwan) and Doha (Qatar).

The last three positions in the top 40 are Copenhagen (Denmark), Eskişehir (Turkey) and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

The top also includes famous cities such as Dubai, Munich, Zagreb, Hong Kong and Helsinki.