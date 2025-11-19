Doctor Flavia Groșan died

Well-known pulmonologist Flavia Groșan died on Wednesday morning, at the Bihor County Emergency Clinical Hospital.

Sources from the medical unit confirmed to the BIHOREANUL publication that Flavia Groșan’s death was recorded at 11:24.

For now, the official representatives of the medical unit have not made a public announcement, so the data are still being officially confirmed.

The doctor had been hospitalized for several weeks in serious condition, after a resuscitated cardiorespiratory arrest, and had initially been treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

At the national level, her name became known especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she promoted her own treatment regimen for patients with mild and moderate forms of the disease, based on certain antibiotics and inhaled medications. Her statements and approach sparked controversy, being criticized by part of the medical community and brought before the College of Physicians.